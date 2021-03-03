Broome County Status of Women Council held their annual flag raising

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is celebrating Women’s History Month.

What was once known as Women’s History Week quickly turned into Women’s History Month to recognize women’s countless efforts and contributions to history.

Mayor Rich David and the Broome County Status of Women Council held the annual flag raising ceremony outside of City Hall.

Speakers noted that women have been on the forefront for every social movement and social change that has happened in this country.

City Councilwoman Angela Riley says its important to not only look back on the struggles and achievements, but to focus on what needs to happen for women in the future.

“I stand here excited about today, excited about where we are going tomorrow and ask you to join us as we take those steps, united as one voice, moving forward together,” says Riley.

Mayor David asks that we continue to support and salute women in Broome County for their continued efforts to fight for what they believe in.

Women have been fighting for the same rights for decades now, they fought for the right to vote and they continue to fight for equal pay.

International Women’s Day is coming up on Monday.