Broome County starting the week off with slightly improved COVID-19 numbers

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County starts the week off in a slightly better position to where we left it on Friday – in terms of COVID-19 numbers.

There are currently 766 active cases of the virus in the county, only slightly down from Friday’s 780.

We did drop significantly in new cases, as today we’re only seeing 55.

Another number that’s down from Friday is our hospitalizations, which are still high at 80 but not as high as Friday’s 92.

Sadly, we’re seeing an additional death being reported, and that number will now rise to 390.