Broome County starting the week off with slightly improved COVID-19 numbers

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County starts the week off in a slightly better position to where we left it on Friday – in terms of COVID-19 numbers.
There are currently 766 active cases of the virus in the county, only slightly down from Friday’s 780.
We did drop significantly in new cases, as today we’re only seeing 55.
Another number that’s down from Friday is our hospitalizations, which are still high at 80 but not as high as Friday’s 92.
Sadly, we’re seeing an additional death being reported, and that number will now rise to 390.