Broome County Sportmen’s Association holds open house

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local sportsmen’s club is set to show off its new clubhouse that’s been many years in the planning.

The Broome County Sportsmen’s Association is holding an open house on Saturday.

The group recently demolished the old farmhouse and built a new clubhouse with meeting rooms, bathrooms and small kitchen area.

It will be used for holding hunter safety and other classes as well as events and social gatherings.

Located on Foley Road in Kirkwood, the club was founded in 1917 and currently has over 800 members.

Vice President Bob Guiles says the membership is a mix of avid hunters, sport shooters and people interested in self defense.

“Everybody’s willing to help. We’ve got all kinds of experts in the club that can show you or help you become a better shooter. None of them are afraid to step up. If you have a question and you ask somebody, they are more than willing to show you what they already know,” says Guiles.

The new clubhouse is attached to the formerly separate indoor firing range.

The Sportsmen’s Association also has 3 outdoor firing ranges with a variety of distances and both mobile and stationary targets.

Plus there’s an archery and air rifle range.

Saturday’s event runs from 11 to 3 and includes free hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks as well as booths with safety and other information.

For membership information, go to BCSportsmen.org.