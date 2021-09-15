Broome County Sheriff’s Office weekly warrant: Charles Bateman

Taken from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Charles A. Bateman Jr. on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. 

Bateman was last known to frequent the Riverside Dr. area in the Village of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Charles A. Bateman Jr. is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. 

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website:  http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Sex: Male
 Race: White
 Height: 5’ 11”
 Weight: 180 lbs
 Eyes: Brown
 Hair: Brown/Bald
 Photo Date: 04/06/2021
 Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd  

