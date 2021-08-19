Broome County Sheriff’s Office warrant for a man wanted regarding sex offender registration violation

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Matthew A. Backus on an outstanding warrant regarding sex offender registration violation and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Backus was last known to frequent the Cornell Hollow Rd. area in the Town of Maine.

Anyone with information on the location of Matthew A. Backus is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Backus is 5’11 and weights about 170 pounds.

He has green eyes and brown hair.