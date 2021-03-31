Broome County Sheriff’s Office warrant for Cleveland Wiggins

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Cleveland Wiggins on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Wiggins was last known to frequent the Jackson Ave. area in the Village of Endicott.

Anyone with information on the location of Cleveland Wiggins is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.