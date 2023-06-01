BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – According to a Broome County Sheriff’s Office, scammers impersonating sheriff’s detectives and deputies are contacting Broome County residents in an effort to solicit money and gift cards. Residents are warned not to provide credit card or other payment information over the phone to anyone claiming to be law enforcement.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports from residents who received phone calls from individuals pretending to be deputies or detectives of the BCSO. According to the BCSO, residents were informed they had missed their court appearances and were threatened with warrants for arrest or thousands of dollars in fines. The victims were also told they were on a recorded line and were told not to inform anyone of the call. If the victim stays on the line long enough, the scammer will request payment in the form of credit card or other means.

The BCSO urges residents to hang up the call and not share any payment information over the phone.

“Don’t be fooled. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for credit card information or any form of payment over the phone,” Sheriff Fred Ashkar said. “If you believe you’ve received a scam phone call, please contact the Sheriff’s Office so a report can be filed.”

According to the BCSO, similar scam calls have gone out to Broome County residents in prior years. Residents who receive scam calls are urged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 778-1911.