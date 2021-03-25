Broome County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam where victims are receiving calls from a person posing as a Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant.

This person is telling callers they missed jury duty or Court and will need fill out paperwork and pay a fine to avoid getting arrested.

The caller tells people to meet him in the parking lot of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Harder reminds the public that deputy sheriffs do not collect fines, nor do they exchange money in a parking lot.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is under 24 hour surveillance and all license plates entering or exiting are recorded.

If you receive a call please report it to 778-1911 option 1.