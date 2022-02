BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has released guidance ahead of the upcoming storm.

Sheriff Dave Harder advises that Broome County residents do not travel during the storm, but if you have to, be sure to start for your destination early.

You should also make sure your phone is fully charged.

If you do get into an accident, call for help and not leave your vehicle until law enforcement arrives.

Finally, remove your vehicle from roadways so that plows can get through.