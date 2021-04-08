Broome County Sheriff’s Office looking for James Rolison

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for James Rolison on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Rolison was last known to be in the Wyok Rd. area in the Town of Maine. Anyone with information on the location of James Rolison is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.