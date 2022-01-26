BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for male suspect with a sex offender registration violation.

Casey Lyons is known to frequent the Robinson Hill Road area in the Town of Union.

Anyone with information on Lyons is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted online or by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1196.

Lyons is wanted for Violation of Probation for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sex Offender Registration Violation.