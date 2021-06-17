Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy awarded for saving a life

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy is receiving a life saving award for his selfless act.

Back on December 17th of last year, Deputy Edward Hlebica responded to a call about a group home for the developmentally disabled being on fire.

When Hlebica arrived he was notified that a 68 year old man was still in the dining room.

He went into the building on his hands and knees and made his way to the disabled man.

The man was confused and didn’t want to leave, so Hlebica had to pick him up and carry him out of the burning building.

“It’s a great honor to be able to save someone like that, it’s why you do the job you know? It’s why everyone wants to be a police officer, to help people, to save people,” says Hlebica.

Hlebica has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office for 5 years now.

A committee of the New York State Sheriff Institute chose him for the award.

Hlebica’s father just retired from the Johnson City Fire Department after about 35 years of service, so he says saving people’s lives is in his blood.