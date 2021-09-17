Broome County Sheriff Candidate Kate Newcomb changes party affiliation to Democrat

BROOME COUNTY – A candidate for Broome County Sheriff has changed her party affiliation ahead of her official campaign announcement Saturday.

Kate Newcomb has scheduled an announcement for tomorrow to formally announce a run to replace retiring Sheriff Dave Harder.

Newcomb has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, working her way up from deputy to Captain of the Law Enforcement division, the 3rd highest ranking officer in the department.

We spoke with Newcomb this morning about whether she has chose a party affiliation.

She responded that she had talked with the democratic party and would make an announcement in the coming weeks.

However, we have confirmation from the Broome County Board of Elections that Newcomb has offically changed her affiliation from Republican to Democrat as of today.

Newcomb explains why she decided to run for Sheriff.

“Public safety is not a partisan issue, it’s a people issue. Public safety is about protecting and serving our community, so that’s where my focus is, is on protecting and serving our community and doing that to the best of our ability. I believe that I am the best candidate to ensure that that job gets done,” says Newcomb.

With Newcomb changing her party to Democrat she is now poised to go head to head against Republican State Senator Fred Akshar in the general election next year.

She is announcing her candidacy tomorrow at 11 am at Grange Hall Park in Kirkwood.