Broome County sets up more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that a large shipment of Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Greater Binghamton, the Broome County Health Department has scheduled several clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

3 clinics were posted to the health department website over the weekend for this coming Friday and next Monday and Tuesday.

Those receiving their first shot of Pfizer will also get scheduled for a second shot 3 weeks later.

To make an appointment, go to GoBroome County.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.

If you lack internet access, you can call 211 for assistance.