BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has seen a spike in non-fatal drug overdoses in the past week.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council is encouraging those who use substances to practice harm reduction techniques.

These include not using alone, having a Narcan antidote kit available and for others to call 9-1-1 at the first sign of an overdose.

For information on where to receive Narcan kits and training, as well as a toll free Never Use Alone Hotline, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/BOAC.