Broome County sees a boost in vaccine allocation

BINGHAMTON, NY – As hoped for and anticipated, Broome County is starting to see a lot more coronavirus vaccine doses coming from the state.

The county health department could have more than 3 thousand total doses to administer this week at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

And for the first time, it’s authorized to vaccinate the 65 and older population.

For starters, it’s getting 1,100 doses of Moderna.

It has scheduled a clinic for Wednesday morning to vaccinate 300 people 65 plus.

Wednesday afternoon, it will serve 400 essential workers.

And Thursday morning, 400 people with comorbidities, the developmentally disabled and their caregivers can get vaccinated.

The county has also been told that it will be receiving 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine for 65 plus.

Details on a clinic to administer those is still being worked out.

To make an appointment, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus.