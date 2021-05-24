Broome County schedules more vaccine clinics

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is continuing to focus on vaccinating teenagers and those who ask for doses on demand.

The county health department has once again not requested any additional vaccine supply from the state as it currently has 1,100 Pfizer, 1,000 Moderna and 600 Johnson and Johnson shots on hand.

In addition to several clinics at local schools, the health department will be back at the SUNY Broome Ice Center on Thursday with single dose J and J as well as second shots of Moderna.

And the county continues to offer vaccine on demand where groups of 10 can schedule a time and public health officials will bring the doses to them.