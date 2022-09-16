BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on Monday, September 19th.

Cold mix paving will take place on Ouaquaga Rd.

Grader patching will occur on Nowlan Rd. & Chenango St.

Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and West Chenango Rds.

The Highway Division trim trees along County roads

Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system