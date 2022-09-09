BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following road work is set to take place across the county beginning on Monday, September 12th.

  • Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.
  • Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and Pixley Rds., & Broome Parkway
  • Drainage will be repaired on Bunn Hill & Hooper Rds., as well as Maple St.
  • The Highway Division will continue clearing roadside hazards & trees
  • Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system