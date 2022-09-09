BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following road work is set to take place across the county beginning on Monday, September 12th.

Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.

Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and Pixley Rds., & Broome Parkway

Drainage will be repaired on Bunn Hill & Hooper Rds., as well as Maple St.

The Highway Division will continue clearing roadside hazards & trees

Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system