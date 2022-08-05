BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on August 8th, per the Department of Public Works.

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Bunn Hill, Conklin Forks, Powers, and West Chenango Rds.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on Old Rt. 17

Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy River, Old State, and Pagebrook Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on various County roads

Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the County

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system