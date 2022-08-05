BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on August 8th, per the Department of Public Works.

  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Bunn Hill, Conklin Forks, Powers, and West Chenango Rds.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Old Rt. 17
  • Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy River, Old State, and Pagebrook Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17
  • Patching will continue on various County roads
  • Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the County
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system