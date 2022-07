BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Starting today, Clubhouse Road in the City of Binghamton will be closed from NYS Route 434 to Lenox Drive.

Signed detours will be in place directing traffic to Vestal Avenue and Lennox Drive. Local traffic will continue to have access to the area.

The road closure and detour are expected to be in place for one week. Scheduling is subject to change.