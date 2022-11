TOWN OF BARKER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, South Street, a road in the Town of Barker, will be closed to all traffic starting on November 7th at 7 a.m.

The road will be closed for a culvert replacement between the intersections of Cloverdale Road and Pixley Road.

According to the County, the road will reopen at about 5 p.m. on November 11th.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes. There will not be a signed detour route in place.