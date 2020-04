BINGHAMTON, NY – During this time of social isolation, another deadly scourge has risen its ugly head.

District Attorney Mike Korchak reports that three Broome County residents died of drug overdoses over the weekend.

Korchak reminds those struggling with addiction that help is still available.

And he’s encouraging family members to reach out and check on their loved ones.



More information on treatment options can be found at GoBroomeCounty.com/BOAC.