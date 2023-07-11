BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Health Department is reporting the number of overdoses for the first two quarters of 2023.

There has been a total of 33 reported fatal overdoses and 188 reported non-fatal overdoses so far this year. This number is lower than the previous calendar year but, still higher than trends from 2018.

Marissa Knapp, Broome County’s Opiod Overdsoe Prevention Coordinator and Chair of the Broome Overdose Action Collaborative says ‘“The Health Department will continue to report suspected overdose numbers, and this is a vital time for our community to come together and stay informed on how to prevent overdoses. We also strongly encourage those who use substances to practice harm reduction and know there are resources out there for help.”

There are valuable harm reduction resources in the community for those with substance abuse disorders or for those who know someone with one.

The Never Alone hotline is free and available to those in need, judgment free, at 1-800-997-2280. Communiuty members can also reach out to 2-1-1 for more information on how to get fentanyl and xylazine test trips. Many free Narcan trainings are offered through the county as well.

To stay informed on any increases in overdoses in the area, sign up for the Spike Auto Text program. This program is a collaboration with Partnership to End Addiction and sends text alerts when there is an increase in overdoses. To receive alerts, simply text ENDODNY to 55753 and follow the prompts.

For more information, visit gobroomecounty.com/boac. Facilities offering free Narcan and Narcan training are listed down below.