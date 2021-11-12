Broome County reports growing COVID positivity rate, need for more people to get vaccinated

BINGHAMTON, NY – Deputy County Executive Michael Ponticiello gave an update regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Broome County.

Ponticiello reports that Broome County has risen to a positivity rate of 6.5%, which seems to be stemming from the Halloween weekend.

Currently there are 767 active cases of the virus in the county, and a total of 237 new cases in Thursday and Friday combined.

Ponticiello reports that 30% of the recent cases have come from children under 17, and 60% of those cases have come from those 40 and under.

In the clinics aimed at the 5-11 age group last week, the Health Department was able to get around 70 children vaccinated with their first dose of Pfizer.

The Deputy County Executive encourages everyone to get vaccinated in order to bring down the positivity rate and protect themselves against the virus.

More information about vaccines, and testing if needed, can be found here.