Broome County has been removed from the state’s fiscal stress list.

The New York State Comptroller removed the county from the Monitoring System list for 2019.

The County had been on the list for the previous 3 years, having been categorized as being in significant fiscal stress in 2016 and then susceptible to stress for the following 2 years.

Broome County has improved more than 30 points over the 3 years.