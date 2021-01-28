Broome County releases additional guidance for high school sports

BROOME COUNTY – Earlier today, Broome County released it’s guidance detailing how to safely resume high school sports.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman have met with other county health departments and school districts to devise a safe way for high-risk sports to begin.

According to the release, those schools who wish to participate in the resumption of sports must follow particular guidelines which include each school district or league is to submit a plan to the health department outlining precautions and guidelines met, masks must be worn by everyone involved, including the student-athletes, and no spectators will be allowed at this time, though it will be consistently under review as new guidance is released.

Per Governor Cuomo’s announcement on January 22nd, high-risk sports are permitted to return to action beginning next Monday.