Broome County Regional Farmers Market celebrates 5 years

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular Saturday destination in Broome County is celebrating its birthday.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market has been recognizing 5 years of success and growth all month long.

The market started in 2016 as a collaboration between the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and the Broome County Government; and has provided a safe and secure place for venders to sell their goods to the public since its inception.

More than that, the Farmer’s Market works to prevent food waste and feed as many people as possible.

4th generation farmer and owner of Catskill Cattle Lonny Schaefer says he’s grown revenue greatly since he started selling at the market.

“This is just a great place where we can interact with the community, the community can interact with us. We can teach them about agriculture and we can help bridge that gap of confusion and when people are having questions about agriculture or something they read in the news this is a great place that consumers can come and ask a real farmer a real question and get an answer,” says Schafer.

The Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 to 1 on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

For more information you can also visit the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market on Facebook.