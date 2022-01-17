BINGHAMTON, NY – A vote to approve a controversial new map for Broome County’s legislative districts was postponed last week.

The proposed map, based on 2020 Census results, has been criticized by Democrats for using the maximum allowable population deviation and for continuing to split the Town of Maine into 3 legislative districts.

Republicans counter that the plan does not benefit either party or any individual legislator.

The vote was held over by Democrat Mark Whalen on a procedural move.

Republicans have scheduled a special session for 5 P-M tomorrow to consider the resolution.

Use this link for the Zoom meeting with meeting code 844 4642 5887.