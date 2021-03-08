Broome County receives report of increased overdoses

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has received reports of an increase in overdoses from this past week.

The reports stem from last Thursday into Friday, with 3 non-fatal overdoses having been reported.

According to a spokesperson from the Broome County Health Department, 3 non-fatal overdoses initializes the alert.

That same spokesperson said that since the alert was initiated last week, no other overdoses have been reported.

So far in 2021, there have been 9 fatal and 59 non-fatal overdoses on record.