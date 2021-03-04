Broome County receives more Pfizer does for 65 and older population

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose […]

(TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY) – This week it was announced that the Broome County Health Department can now begin to vaccinate the eligible 65+ population.

Broome County has received a number of Pfizer doses for that population. Vaccination clinics are being held at the SUNY Broome Ice Center this Friday, March 5th, Monday, March 8th, and Tuesday, March 9th.

Broome County residents in this age group are encouraged to sign up. They can head to https://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine to make an appointment. Those without access to internet can call 2-1-1 for assistance. Appointments are expected to fill quickly.

Broome County will continue to keep the community informed regarding additional allocations and clinics.