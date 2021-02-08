Broome County receives 500 vaccine doses from the state this week

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is receiving another 500 doses this week as vaccine continues to trickle down from the state.

It’s the same amount as last week with the same apportionment: 400 for essential workers and 100 for clients and staff of OPWDD.

The county plans to once again run a clinic inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center on Thursday only, even though the operation is prepared to go to 5 days per week once enough vaccine is available.

On Friday, it plans to administer 200 second doses.

No word so far on any more pop-up clinics for underserved populations.