Broome County rapid testing site to close

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County rapid testing site will close down after this week, according to County Executive Jason Garnar.

The site opened in October, and has conducted over 13,500 tests and found over 1,800 positives.

Garnar says he is confident that the local hospital systems can handle COVID-19 testing in a timely manner.

Testing is available at UHS, Lourdes, Endwell Family Physicians and Binghamton University.

He also says the demand for testing has decreased as more people are getting vaccinated.

The rapid testing site will be at the Broome County Health Department through Friday.