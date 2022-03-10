BINGHAMON, NY – After 5 months of providing rapid COVID-19 tests for the county, the Broome County rapid testing site will be closing.

The site closed earlier this week after harsh winds damaged part of the tent.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services says it has since evaluated the need for testing in the county, along with the availability of other COVID tests, and has decided to remain closed.

You can still get your COVID home test kits for free inside the Broome County Health Department during business hours. Testing is also still available at most pharmacies and healthcare providers.

In the time since it was reopened in September of 2021, the rapid testing site administered 10,480 tests. At its peak, it tested as many as 200 people per day, though recently has only been doing about 20 to 30.