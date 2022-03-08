BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Office of Emergency Services has announced the closure of the rapid testing site for the time being.

According to their social media posting, the site is closed due to the amount of wind the county has been experiencing in recent days.

“The wind jeopardized the integrity of our tent and thus our valuable employees! For safety purposes we are closing the testing site until we can again ensure the absolute safety of our employees and patrons!” they wrote.

If you still need a rapid test, you can pick one up inside the health department during business hours.

The number of positive COVID tests in the county continues to trend down.