Broome County rapid testing facility seeing record numbers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The county’s rapid results mobile testing facility is seeing unprecedented numbers.

County Exec Garnar says over 300 people have been tested each day so far this week.

The site is currently at Rec Park in Binghamton where it will remain for the rest of this week and next.

Garnar says the facility has seen a 20% positivity rate which is to be expected since the tests are geared toward those who are already exhibiting symptoms.

It’s open weekdays from 1 to 7.

To register, go to Go Broome County dot com or call 2-1-1.