BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is seeing an increase in overdoses to date in 2022 as compared to 2021.

From January through March, there has been 21 suspected fatal overdoses in the county, and 147 non fatal ones. According to the Broome County Health Department, in 2021 the county as 54 suspected fatal overdoses and 516 non fatal ones.

The Broome County Opioid Awareness Council urges those with substance use disorders to practice harm reduction strategies such as not using alone, having a Narcan kit available, use fentanyl strips and subscribe to the Spike Auto Text Program.

Marissa Knapp, Broome County’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator and Chair of BOAC, said, “The Health Department will continue to update the community on overdose numbers quarterly. A big part of my job is to decrease stigma surrounding substance use disorders and start conversations about Harm Reduction and help community members and families to understand that it’s never too soon or too late to get help. We need to meet people with a substance use disorder where they are.”

Both in person and virtual Narcan trainings are offered throughout the county. Having Narcan on site can save lives during an overdose. Community resources of free Narcan trainings are: