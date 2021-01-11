Broome County preps for mass vaccination sites

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is putting all of the pieces in place to start a large-scale vaccination effort.

The only thing missing is the vaccine itself.

County Executive Jason Garnar is asking the public for patience as Broome awaits further shipments of the vaccine.

As of today, Governor Cuomo made those in the 1-B priority group eligible for the immunizations.

It’s a far larger cohort than 1-A.

1-B includes essential workers and anyone 75 and older.

Cuomo also announced that the state will set up a mass vaccination site at a Binghamton University property in Johnson City next week.

Garnar says the county is ready to open a mass vaccination site of its own, once it receives enough doses.

“We are ready to vaccinate here in Broome County. We have the infrastructure in place, we have the staffing in place. We’re all ready to go. But we can only give out the vaccine that we actually have in our hands,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the state will supply the vaccine for its site next week in J-C.

Meanwhile, the Broome County Health Department is only getting 200 more doses this week, same number as it received last week.

Garnar says UHS and Lourdes have used up the 5,000 doses they got last month and have requested thousands more.

So far, Garnar says the hospitals estimate that about 25% of Broome residents in the 1-A group have received the shot.

1-A consists of healthcare workers, public health employees and nursing home residents and staff.