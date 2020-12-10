Broome County plans to canvass affidavit ballots in 22nd Congressional District race

A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to Oswego County today to retrieve hundreds of contested absentee ballots from the 22nd Congressional District race.

Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney remain in a tight race with Tenney currently clinging to a twelve vote lead.

Justice Scott DelConte issued a ruling yesterday giving the eight counties that make up the district until noon today to pick up their ballots and bring them back to be properly notated.

In his ruling, DelConte criticized Broome for using administrative rejections to disqualify roughly 400 affidavit ballots and roughly 300 absentees without having presented them to each campaign for their review.

A Broome elections official says it has been standard practice in the past to automatically disqualify voters who were not registered, voted twice or voted in the wrong polling place.

However, DelConte says the campaigns should have the opportunity to review them.

Broome hopes to start that process next Tuesday morning.