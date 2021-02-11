Broome County planning clinic for those with comorbidities

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is still finalizing its plan for administering vaccine to people with comorbidities.

Last Friday, Governor Cuomo released a list of people with immunocompromised conditions that would qualify for the vaccine starting next week.

Broome County expects to receive doses specifically intended for this group, but won’t know how many until Sunday.

The county plans to have people register on its website where they will attest to having one of the qualifying conditions.

The county says people do not need a doctor’s note, although they may be subject to an audit later on.

Clinic plans likely will not be finalized until Monday.

List of eligible conditions are listed here and you can register on the county’s registration link.

This week, the health department received 500 doses from the state for essential workers, pharmacies got 700 to serve those 65 and older and the hospitals received 900 for medical workers.