BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting a passport fair on Monday, June 11th.

The fair will run after normal business hours from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m., according to Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko.

“Our office is holding this event as a convenience to our friends and neighbors around Broome County

who need to obtain a passport but may not be able to come into our downtown Binghamton office during

normal business hours,” said Mihalko.

The event is appointment only. You can make an appointment at passportfair.setmore.com.

Applicants are expected to bring the following items:

1) an original or a certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and

both parents names.

2) their photo ID.

3) two (2) checks to cover the fees. Cash and credit cards will not

be taken at the passport fair.

The fees for passports are $130 for adults and $100 for children under 16.

E-Z Pass tags will also be available for purchase for $25.