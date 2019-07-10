Broome County participates in the Smart Climate Communities program

Broome County may benefit from making a pledge to be better stewards of the environment.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced Broome’s participation in the New York State Smart Climate Communities program today at a news conference in Conklin. The program offers municipalities technical assistance, leadership recognition and funding for projects to improve energy efficiency and infrastructure. The county has identified several projects including installing new flood monitors on flood control structures and improving drainage in flood risk areas. Garnar says this pledge is a result of hard work toward a common goal.

“This was something that was very sensible and something that just about every democrat and republican came together and said yes to. So I’m really proud that we were able to work in a bipartisan way to get this done. That’s the way things should be done.”

The program will help pay for installing new, energy-efficient lights and improving heating and cooling systems at county facilities.