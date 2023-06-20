BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Bring your fishing pole to any Broome County Park from June 24 to June 25 and enjoy a free hour-long boat rental as a part of New York State’s Free Fishing Weekend.

Any visitor that shows up to Nathaniel Cole, Dorchester Park, and Greenwood Park with their own fishing pole will be able to get a free hour-long boat rental. A standard boat deposit will need to be put down in order to rent the boat. Rowboats, canoes, and paddle boats will be available as part of this deal. After the first hour, regular hourly rental rates will apply.

As a way to encourage people to try out the sport of fishing, NYS offers four free fishing events each year. Participants do not need a license in order to fish this weekend. All other freshwater fishing regulations remain in effect.