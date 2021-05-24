Broome County Parks Department looking forward to the start of summer

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Parks are looking forward to the official start of their summer season this weekend.

County officials held a news conference today at Dorchester Park in Whitney Point to announce the full array of opportunities beginning this Saturday.

Hours are 8 AM to dusk at Broome’s nine Parks.

Swimming and boat rentals will be open 11 to 7:30 at Dorchester, Cole and Greenwood Parks.

Concession stands open at Cole and Greenwood and camp sites are available at Greenwood.

Pavilion rentals can also be reserved.

Last year, Broome’s parks saw a large increase in traffic as people sought a safe place to recreate during the pandemic.

However, large events and medium sized gatherings had to be canceled.

Parks and Rec Director Liz Woidt says all of them can return this year.

“All of our events that we will be holding in the parks, school groups we are welcoming back, family gatherings, weddings, it’s just really exciting to get back to normal this summer and welcome families, groups, etc,” says Woidt.

Woidt says the Broome Bands Together free concert series at Otsiningo Park, sponsored by Coughlin and Gerhart, will return on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 beginning July 6th and continuing through August.

Woidt says the county is installing an ADA compliant boat launch as well as a fully accessible playground at Dorchester this summer.