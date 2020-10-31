Broome County officials applaud early voting turnout

BINGHAMTON, NY – Early Voting this week has been a huge success according to officials, after seeing how eager people were to cast their vote, even if they had to wait in line.

Broome County had close to 3,400 voters turn out to cast their ballots yesterday, with another 25 hundred coming in today.

To this point, officials believe close to 20,000 Broome County residents have chosen to cast their ballot early.

This is added to the 16,000 absentee ballots that have been received by the county to this point, with three days to go until Election Day.

Monitors say added hours helped along with more printers to decrease the amount of time a person would have to wait in line.

There is one more day of early voting.

It will be a 9:00 am to 5:00 pm day at the Broome County Public Library, Oakdale Mall, George F Johnson Library, and Taste New York in Dickinson.