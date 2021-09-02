Broome County Office for Aging offering flu shots

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Office for Aging has announced opportunities for flu shots.

The Office for Aging has partnered with Lourdes, and will be providing shots to those of al ages.

Most insurances are accepted, and the fee for those without insurance is $25.

The list of clinics is below.

September:

20 Broome West Senior Center 1:00 – 2:30 pm (Monday)

2801 Wayne Street, Endwell

24 First Ward Senior Center 10:00 – 11:30 am (Friday)

226 Clinton Street, Binghamton

29 Vestal Senior Center 10:30 – 11:30 am (Wednesday)

201 Main Street (Old Junior High School)

October:

1 Eastern Broome Senior Center 9:30 – 11:00 am (Friday)

27 Golden Lane, Harpursville

4 Northern Broome Senior Center 9:30 -11:00 am (Monday)

12 Strongs Place, Whitney Point

6 Johnson City Senior Center 10 – 11:30 am (Wednesday)

30 Brocton Avenue

12 North Shore Towers Senior Center 10 – 11:30 am (Tuesday)

24 Isbell Street in Binghamton