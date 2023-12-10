BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Parents can take action against their children getting COVID-19 this winter with the help of Broome County.

The Broome County Health Department is hosting a Youth COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on December 15. From noon to 4, children who are patients of Lourdes and UHS can receive a free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department says the COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to keep babies, toddlers, children, and teens of all ages safe from COVID-19 and its complications.

Getting eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19 can help keep them:

From getting really sick if they do get COVID-19

In school or daycare

Safely participating in sports, playdates, and other group or family activities

To schedule an appointment, call (607)778-2839 or your primary care provider’s office. Walk-ins will be accepted upon availability. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccine.