Broome County offers more chances opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccine

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is holding a slew of vaccine clinics this week and next giving residents a variety of options for getting their jab.

The health department will be administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the SUNY Broome Ice Center this Thursday and Friday as well as a pop-up clinic at the Whitney Point American Legion next Wednesday.

The health department is also hosting Moderna clinics at its offices on Front Street in Binghamton this Thursday and next Thursday although this Thursday’s is already full.

Walk-ins are now welcome at health department vaccination sites.