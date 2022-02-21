BINGHAMTON, NY – Are you interested in helping the community when disaster strikes?

Broome County is offering its CERT basic training for Spring 2022 next month.

CERT, or the Broome County Community Emergency Response Team, is a program formed under the Disaster Preparedness Division in the Office of Emergency Services.

CERT works to inform the community about possible disasters and disaster response skills. This can include fire safety, disaster medical operations and even light search and rescue.

This CERT training course is a requirement for those wishing to apply for full CERT membership.

This course will teach information such as disaster preparedness, medical operations, disaster psychology, fire and utility safety, incident command center, terrorism and more.

Classes will be held on Thursdays from 6:30PM to 9:30PM, starting March 24 and running through May 5, with a graduation planed for May 7.

The course is free.

If you’re interested, you must pre-register by emailing Broome County CERT Chief Archie Brace at Archie.Brace@BroomeCounty.us.