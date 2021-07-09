Broome County offering bottled water and dry ice pickup for those without power

BROOME COUNTY – In a continuing storm recovery effort, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has announced locations where county residents still without power can pick up water and dry ice.

According to NYSEG, 3,996 customers still do not have power as of Friday morning.

NYSEG and the Broome County Office of Emergency Services will be giving out the water and ice today starting at 11 at the following locations:

Boulevard United Methodist Church; 113 Grand Blvd, Binghamton

East Maine Fire Station; 849 E Maine Rd, Johnson City

Endwell Fire Station #1; 3508 Country Club Road, Endwell

Vestal Fire Station #3; 2164 Owego Rd, Vestal.

Customers who live in an area without power are asked to bring proof of residence.

NYSEG expects power to be returned by Saturday evening.

A list of electricity outages can be found here.